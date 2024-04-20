China Tests New Freight Train With Heaviest Load Capacity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A freight train with load capacity exceeding 30,000 tonnes, which is the heaviest so far in China, completed a test run on Saturday on the Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway.
Hauled by four electric locomotives, the freight train consists of 324 carriages, with a total length of 4,088 meters and a total load of 32,400 tonnes, setting new records for both the longest formation and the largest load capacity in China.
The Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway, linking the coal base of Shanxi Province and the Huanghua Port in Hebei Province, is China's second-largest channel for coal transport.
The test train ran from Cangzhou City in Hebei to Huanghua Port.
