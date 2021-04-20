UrduPoint.com
China To Never Strive For Hegemony Or Participate In Arms Race - President Xi Jinping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

China to Never Strive for Hegemony or Participate in Arms Race - President Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) China, regardless of its degree of development, will never seek hegemony or participate in an arms race, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China, regardless of the degree of its development, will never strive for hegemony or expansion, it will not seek [to expand] areas of influence or participate in an arms race," Xi said at the opening of an economic forum in the Chinese town of Boao via videoconference.

He said China would continue to build world peace, contribute to global development and protect international order.

