China To Retaliate After US Decision To Impose New Tariffs On Its Imports - State Council

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 03:07 PM

China is forced to provide retaliatory measures following Washington's decision to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, the State Council Tariff Committee said in a statement on Thursday, slamming Washington's move as a violation of previously reached accords

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) China is forced to provide retaliatory measures following Washington's decision to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, the State Council Tariff Committee said in a statement on Thursday, slamming Washington's move as a violation of previously reached accords.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision in early August.

"This decision of the US side is a serious violation of the consensus that the leaders of the two countries reached [during their meetings] in Argentina and Osaka. This is a shift away from settling problems through consultations. The Chinese side is forced to implement counter-measures," the State Council Tariff Committee said.

The committee did not say which measures exactly it was going to implement.

