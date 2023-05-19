UrduPoint.com

China To Skip G20 Summit In India's Kashmir - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:16 PM

China opposes holding G20 meeting in India's Jammu and Kashmir region and will not participate in it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) China opposes holding G20 meeting in India's Jammu and Kashmir region and will not participate in it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday.

"China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings," Wang told a briefing.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

India and China have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as both countries do not have a marked border but rather the line of actual control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.

A new escalation began in Ladakh in May 2020, when a series of conflicts between the Chinese and Indian militaries broke out in the Pangong Tso area, after which New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the region. After the withdrawal of most of the deployed troops in February 2021, the two sides held several rounds of talks at the level of diplomats and corps commanders stationed in the region.

In early September last year, India and China also held a new round of withdrawal on the Ladakh border in the Gogra and Hot Springs Heights area. Remaining issues on the border areas are being discussed in meetings between Indian and Chinese diplomats and the military.

