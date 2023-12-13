Open Menu

China, Vietnam Elevate Ties To New Stage

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Jan. 18, 1950 marked a significant milestone in the annals of China-Vietnam relations. Shortly after its own founding, the People's Republic of China became the first country to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam.

Another landmark event in their relationship came in May 2008 when China became the first country to forge a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, the latter's highest level of diplomatic ties.

On Tuesday, the China-Vietnam relationship hit a new high when both sides agreed to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Over the past 15 years since the inception of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnam and China have made substantial progress in cooperation in various fields, laying a solid foundation for both sides to push bilateral relations into a new stage, said Dao Ngoc Bau, deputy director in charge of the Institute of International Relations under the Ho Chi Minh National academy of politics.

The announcement was made during the ongoing state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

It has been Xi's third visit to Vietnam since he became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president.

Referring to Xi's visit as one bearing landmark significance, Nguyen Hoang Anh, a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, said, "High-level contact is a good tradition between Vietnam and China, and is promoting the continuous development of bilateral ties."

