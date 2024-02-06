China Win Three Golds In The Pool At World Championships
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) China cleaned up all three gold medals on offer at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha on Monday, with Quan Hongchan's victory in the women's 10-metre platform adding to the two they won in artistic swimming.
Twins Wang Liuyi and Qianyi reclaimed the women's technical duet world title while Yang Shuncheng took gold in the men's solo technical.
Quan collected a final score of 436.25 points after her five jumps to take the gold, ahead of her compatriot Chen Yuxi with 427.80pts.
The two divers, aged 16 and 18 respectively, took the top two places on the podium last year, albeit the other way around.
They will be the favourites for the 10m synchronised event, in which they will compete together on Tuesday, and in which they are the defending champions.
Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix completed the podium with a score of 377.
10 points, nearly 60 points off second place.
Wang Liuyi and Qianyi, 27, first took the technical duet crown in Budapest in 2022 but just missed the podium in the discipline last year in Fukuoka, Japan.
They scored 266.0484 points, well clear of Britons Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe who took silver with 259.5601.
Spaniards Alisa Ozhogina and Iris Tio Casas repeated last year's bronze with 258.0333.
Japan's Moe Higa and Mashiro Yasunaga, who were crowned champions in 2023, withdrew just before qualifying started, one of the two swimmers being unwell.
Yang, 16, scored 246.4766pts in the men's solo, just edging Italian Giorgio Minisini.
Colombian Gustavo Sanchez, who finished fourth in Fukuoka last year, made it on to the podium this time around.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From World
-
Downhill World Cup leader Goggia's season over with broken leg37 minutes ago
-
UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace1 hour ago
-
Scholz says EU needs 'geostrategic' Mercosur deal for growth1 hour ago
-
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy holds tree plantation to commemorate Turkish quake victims7 hours ago
-
Footballer Dani Alves goes on trial for rape7 hours ago
-
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable7 hours ago
-
Kremlin blasts 'monstrous' strike on bakery in occupied Ukraine10 hours ago
-
Means of production prices mostly rise in China10 hours ago
-
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police10 hours ago
-
India waging proxy war to support terrorism, disrupt economic development of neighbours: Chinese sc ..10 hours ago
-
World economy to grow by 2.9 pct in 202411 hours ago