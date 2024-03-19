China's Hebei Sees 14.7 Pct Foreign Trade Growth In Jan-Feb
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Hebei Province in north China posted steady foreign trade growth in the first two months of 2024, according to local customs.
Hebei's total imports and exports grew 14.7 percent year on year to 97 billion Yuan (about 13.66 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, said Shijiazhuang Customs.
In breakdown, exports hit 54.19 billion yuan, marking a 20.7 percent increase from the same period last year, while imports edged up 7.9 percent to 42.81 billion yuan.
The province's trade with Australia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the European Union and Brazil saw rapid growth, reaching 16.
25 billion yuan, 12.47 billion yuan, 12.18 billion yuan and 5.98 billion yuan, respectively.
In the first two months, the province's trade with Belt and Road partner countries rose 10.1 percent year on year to 45.84 billion yuan.
Hebei's exports of mechanical and electrical products registered a 38.7 percent growth to 27.39 billion yuan, accounting for 50.5 percent of the total exports. Its exports of automobiles surged by 1.3 times to 9.38 billion yuan, and its exports of car parts jumped by 8.9 percent to 3.35 billion yuan.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
More Stories From World
-
Chinese Numbers: China makes headway in developing new quality productive forces23 seconds ago
-
S. Korea's auto export falls in February31 seconds ago
-
China's Wang rises to men's top position in table tennis world rankings52 seconds ago
-
China's Xinjiang posts robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb11 minutes ago
-
China files over 1,000 new undergraduate education programs in 202311 minutes ago
-
US asks Taliban to stop terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil41 minutes ago
-
Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman2 hours ago
-
Six pivotal battlegrounds in 2024 US presidential election3 hours ago
-
S. Korea suspends two doctors' licences over walkouts3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series3 hours ago
-
On Red Square, Putin voters bask in predictable victory3 hours ago
-
AI giant Nvidia unveils higher performing 'superchips'3 hours ago