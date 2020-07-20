The China Rare Earth Price Index went down 0.65 percent from the previous working day to 1,220.32 points Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index went down 0.65 percent from the previous working day to 1,220.32 points Monday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial indexes, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.