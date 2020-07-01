UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Rare Earth Price Index Slightly Up

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:36 PM

China's rare earth price index slightly up

The China Rare Earth Price Index gained 0.52 percent from the previous working day to 1,204.75 points Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index gained 0.52 percent from the previous working day to 1,204.75 points Wednesday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

Related Topics

Exchange China Baotou Price Market From

Recent Stories

Nahyan Mubarak launches #TweetForTolerance competi ..

24 minutes ago

Terrorists targeted Pakistan’s economy: Mian Zah ..

27 minutes ago

Palestine announces 280 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

54 minutes ago

Boiler Blast in Southern India Kills 6 People, Inj ..

2 minutes ago

Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Kohala Hydro Power Project agreement major achieve ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.