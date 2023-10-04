Open Menu

China's Star Diver Quan Wins Women's 10m Platform At Hangzhou Asiad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:52 PM

China's star diver Quan wins women's 10m platform at Hangzhou Asiad

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China's Olympic champion Quan Hongchan outclassed teammate Chen Yuxi in a thrilling battle to win the women's 10m platform gold medal on Wednesday at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The 16-year-old Quan and 17-year-old Chen, who combined to claim their first Asian Games title with victory in the synchronized event last Saturday, showed that they are in a league of their own once again.

Quan led the first three dives, while Chen surpassed her after the fourth round.

But Quan executed her final dive nearly flawlessly and earned a set of 10s to finish with a total of 438.20 points. Chen, triple world champion in the event, missed out on a top spot by 2.55 points.

Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong Pmag came a distant third with 280.50.

Quan jumped to fame at the Tokyo Games when she got the better of Chen with a new world record of 466.20 points to win Olympic gold. Chen managed to revenge in last year's Budapest worlds and the Fukuoka worlds this July.

Related Topics

World China Yuxi Hangzhou Budapest Fukuoka Tokyo Malaysia July Women Gold Olympics Event Top Asia

Recent Stories

PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

11 minutes ago
 ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

43 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

43 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

43 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

43 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

44 minutes ago
Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

44 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

44 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

59 minutes ago
 Asian markets fall on rate fears as bond yields ri ..

Asian markets fall on rate fears as bond yields rise

1 second ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World