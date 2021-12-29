UrduPoint.com

China's Tibet Issues Red Alert For Snowstorms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:38 PM

China's Tibet issues red alert for snowstorms

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Wednesday issued a red alert, the highest in a four-tier warning system, for snowstorms in some of its southern parts

LHASA, Dec. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Wednesday issued a red alert, the highest in a four-tier warning system, for snowstorms in some of its southern parts.

Heavy snow will blanket the southern parts of both Xigaze and Shannan cities from now to 11 a.m. Thursday, the regional meteorological bureau said in a statement.

Some of these areas will see snowstorms accompanied by strong gales and sharp temperature drops afterward, it added.

Affected regions should be wary of icy road surfaces. Local governments should take precautions against the possible impact of the snowstorms on water and power facilities and people's lives, the bureau said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Water China Road Orange Alert Xigaze From

Recent Stories

Shallow fog likely on plains of certain areas of K ..

Shallow fog likely on plains of certain areas of KP

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Hopes to Receive More Humanitarian Aid Fro ..

Taliban Hopes to Receive More Humanitarian Aid From Russia - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 China expects sharp rise in passenger trips during ..

China expects sharp rise in passenger trips during 2022 Spring Festival travel r ..

2 minutes ago
 Alpago Group’s jewellery brand Milad launches it ..

Alpago Group’s jewellery brand Milad launches its international flagship Turki ..

15 minutes ago
 Taliban Contemplate Appointing Ambassador to Mosco ..

Taliban Contemplate Appointing Ambassador to Moscow - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Russia court hits Memorial rights group with secon ..

Russia court hits Memorial rights group with second ban

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.