China's Transfer Of Advanced Agricultural Technologies To Pakistan Deepens Strategic Mutual Trust

China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens strategic mutual trust

Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute has said that China's transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan not only meets Pakistan's need for food security, but also serves to deepen the strategic mutual trust between the two sides

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute has said that China's transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan not only meets Pakistan's need for food security, but also serves to deepen the strategic mutual trust between the two sides.

In the days to come, with the deepening of agricultural cooperation under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), agricultural technology transfer will upgrade from “single technology export” to “whole industrial chain cooperation”, providing a solid livelihood support for the two countries to build a closer community with a shared future.

In a statement, he said that it can ensure Pakistan's food security. China's hybrid crop technologies, such as those for hybrid rice and hybrid wheat, as well as strong anti-adversity variety technologies, such as seeds resistant to drought, waterlogging, plant diseases and insect pests, can directly increase per unit area yield.

It is to enhance agricultural productivity and empower farmers to increase their income while boosting economic stability. China has transferred water-saving irrigation technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, precision agricultural technologies including soil-testing formulated fertilization and biological pesticides, as well as technologies for small and medium-sized agricultural machinery like tractors and harvesters. These technologies can significantly reduce production costs, he added.

He said that this is to address resource and climate challenges and advance the sustainable transformation of Pakistan's agriculture sector. Pakistan is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change in the world. The green agricultural technology and climate adaptation technology transferred by China can effectively address these problems.

