WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting minors for sexual exploitation with her infamous associate Jeffrey Epstein, has cleared US President Donald Trump of any inappropriate behavior toward women.

In a 9-hour interview with the US Department of Justice, Maxwell claimed that Epstein’s death in jail, which was ruled a suicide, was actually a murder. She also stated that Epstein, who was involved in sexually abusing minors, did not maintain any list of clients.

Maxwell, convicted for recruiting underage girls for Epstein, is currently appealing the court's decision in the US Supreme Court. During interviews conducted on July 24 and 25, Maxwell asserted that she had never seen Trump engage in any inappropriate behavior, describing him as a "gentleman."

She went on to discuss her first meeting with Donald Trump, which she believed occurred in 1990. Maxwell mentioned that her father, Robert Maxwell, had a strong liking for Trump, as well as for his first wife, Ivana Trump, due to their ties to the Czech Republic.

When asked if she had ever employed a girl working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to introduce her to Epstein, Maxwell responded that while she didn’t remember, it wasn’t impossible, as she frequently interacted with women working at spas.

Some Western media outlets have speculated that Maxwell might be attempting to shift the narrative in hopes of securing a presidential pardon from Trump.

In the interview, Maxwell also denied claims that former President Bill Clinton had ever visited Epstein's island, where the alleged abuse took place. She strongly refuted these allegations, asserting that Clinton had never set foot on the island.

This interview comes on the same day the US Department of Justice released thousands of documents to Congress related to sexual crimes committed by Epstein.

Maxwell claimed she was unaware of any list Epstein might have had of high-profile personalities who visited him, adding that he could have used such individuals for blackmail. However, she did admit that Epstein had committed heinous crimes against young girls.

Maxwell further claimed that Britain’s Prince Andrew was a frequent guest at Epstein's properties and enjoyed the hospitality. She also mentioned that Epstein had often boasted about his connections to the royal family, with Prince Andrew becoming a key social asset for him.

The interview also touched upon Epstein's death in August 2019.

Maxwell expressed disbelief that Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail, suggesting that he was, in fact, murdered. She speculated that another inmate might have been responsible for his death, saying that with only $25, someone in jail could easily arrange for a killing.

Maxwell’s controversial statements have reignited public interest in the Epstein case, and her ongoing appeal could have significant implications for the future of her legal battles.