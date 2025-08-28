PEF, PARCO Sign MoU To Boost Education In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:54 PM
Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts for the promotion of quality education in Punjab
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts for the promotion of quality education in Punjab.
According to the press release issued here on Thursday, under the agreement, PARCO will provide Rs 10 million to PEF. The funding will be utilised for upgrading infrastructure facilities in government schools across Dera Ghazi Khan Division, capacity building and training of English language teachers in public schools, and awarding ten scholarships to top position holders in the Intermediate Board Examinations for pursuing higher education.
As part of the agreement, the first installment of Rs 6.5 million has already been handed over to PEF.
Speaking on the occasion, PARCO Managing Director Irtiza Ali Qureshi, highlighted PARCO’s 50 years of operations in Pakistan and reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to community development under its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.
He noted that while PARCO continues to play a vital role in providing refined oil solutions to the country, it is equally dedicated to supporting education and social development. He emphasised that the MoU reflects an exemplary model of public-private partnership that will uplift educational facilities and standards in Punjab.
Deputy Managing Director (Support Services), PEF, Bushra Naseer, said that the partnership will open new educational opportunities for the students of South Punjab, particularly in Dera Ghazi Khan Division. She expressed hope that the collaboration will contribute to the promotion of quality education and help talented students achieve their academic aspirations.
Head of Corporate Affairs Nadeem Ajwad Chishti, and Chief Economist (P&D Board) Masood Anwar were also present.
Recent Stories
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony
Rescue operations underway in Sargodha
Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case killed by accomplices' firing
Holidays announced in 16 Lahore Division colleges
Livestock dept deploys staff at flood relief camps
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.62 billion
FDA DG listens to general public
Senate subcommittee slams NHA for awarding contracts to blacklisted firm
More Stories From World
-
PEF, PARCO sign MoU to boost education in South Punjab1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full support1 hour ago
-
UN agencies warn extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health5 days ago
-
Global media visits leading electric two-wheelers manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu5 days ago
-
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list5 days ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to address Congo conflict's root cause, 'illegal exploitation' of its natural re ..5 days ago
-
Famine officially confirmed in Gaza, with UN chief calling it 'failure of humanity'6 days ago
-
Leaders of over 20 countries, 10 intl organizations to attend SCO Tianjin Summit6 days ago
-
Kashmir dispute resolution inevitable for South Asia peace: Qasim Noon6 days ago
-
Syria's progress towards political transition offers 'ray of hope' for peace, stability: Pakistan6 days ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’6 days ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for efforts to promote national reconciliation in divided Libya6 days ago