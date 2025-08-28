Open Menu

PEF, PARCO Sign MoU To Boost Education In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:54 PM

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts for the promotion of quality education in Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts for the promotion of quality education in Punjab.

According to the press release issued here on Thursday, under the agreement, PARCO will provide Rs 10 million to PEF. The funding will be utilised for upgrading infrastructure facilities in government schools across Dera Ghazi Khan Division, capacity building and training of English language teachers in public schools, and awarding ten scholarships to top position holders in the Intermediate Board Examinations for pursuing higher education.

As part of the agreement, the first installment of Rs 6.5 million has already been handed over to PEF.

Speaking on the occasion, PARCO Managing Director Irtiza Ali Qureshi, highlighted PARCO’s 50 years of operations in Pakistan and reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to community development under its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

He noted that while PARCO continues to play a vital role in providing refined oil solutions to the country, it is equally dedicated to supporting education and social development. He emphasised that the MoU reflects an exemplary model of public-private partnership that will uplift educational facilities and standards in Punjab.

Deputy Managing Director (Support Services), PEF, Bushra Naseer, said that the partnership will open new educational opportunities for the students of South Punjab, particularly in Dera Ghazi Khan Division. She expressed hope that the collaboration will contribute to the promotion of quality education and help talented students achieve their academic aspirations.

Head of Corporate Affairs Nadeem Ajwad Chishti, and Chief Economist (P&D Board) Masood Anwar were also present.

More Stories From World