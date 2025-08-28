PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan Discuss Flood Situation; Turkiye Offers Full Support
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, who expressed condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the devastation caused by recent floods across various parts of the country
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, who expressed condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the devastation caused by recent floods across various parts of the country.
President Erdogan conveyed his heartfelt sympathies on the loss of precious lives and property, assuring that Türkiye stood ready to extend all possible assistance, including support in rescue and relief operations.
Thanking the Turkish President for his thoughtful sentiments and generous offer of help, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the call reflected the strong and time-tested brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. He noted that both nations had always stood by each other during challenging times.
The two leaders also recalled their recent interactions earlier this year and expressed the hope of meeting again soon on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.
Recent Stories
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people
Training session for juvenile prisoners held
From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete ch ..
ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons
NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions globally
Muqam visits Talidas Spillway in Ghizer, orders immediate restoration measures o ..
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full suppo ..
UN Women Pakistan, PCAA launch Youth Climate Action Initiative to champion gende ..
Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges
Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurate ..
Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million eac ..
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical f ..
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full support28 seconds ago
-
UN agencies warn extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health5 days ago
-
Global media visits leading electric two-wheelers manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu5 days ago
-
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list5 days ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to address Congo conflict's root cause, 'illegal exploitation' of its natural re ..5 days ago
-
Famine officially confirmed in Gaza, with UN chief calling it 'failure of humanity'6 days ago
-
Leaders of over 20 countries, 10 intl organizations to attend SCO Tianjin Summit6 days ago
-
Kashmir dispute resolution inevitable for South Asia peace: Qasim Noon6 days ago
-
Syria's progress towards political transition offers 'ray of hope' for peace, stability: Pakistan6 days ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’6 days ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for efforts to promote national reconciliation in divided Libya6 days ago
-
UN says relief being provided to flood-hit Pakistani people, in coordination with national authoriti ..7 days ago