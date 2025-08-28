PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full support

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, who expressed condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the devastation caused by recent floods across various parts of the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, who expressed condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the devastation caused by recent floods across various parts of the country.

President Erdogan conveyed his heartfelt sympathies on the loss of precious lives and property, assuring that Türkiye stood ready to extend all possible assistance, including support in rescue and relief operations.

Thanking the Turkish President for his thoughtful sentiments and generous offer of help, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the call reflected the strong and time-tested brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. He noted that both nations had always stood by each other during challenging times.

The two leaders also recalled their recent interactions earlier this year and expressed the hope of meeting again soon on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.