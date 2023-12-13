Open Menu

China’s Xi Meets Vietnamese President, Premier, Top Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China’s Xi meets Vietnamese president, premier, top lawmaker

ISTANBU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Seeking to carry forward bilateral relations with a touch of “older-generation leaders,” China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi.

Xi, on the final day on a two-day state visit, also visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the capital to lay a wreath.

The Chinese president also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the country’s National Assembly, according to China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying.

“China firmly supports Vietnam’s socialist path suited to its national conditions… (China) believes Vietnamese people will make new and greater achievements in socialist development,” said Xi, who is on first trip to China’s southern neighbor in six years.

On Tuesday, Xi and Vietnamese Communist Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between the two sides.

“As good neighbors, good partners, good brothers, and good comrades, China and Vietnam have unique advantages of following the trend of the times, geographic proximity and shared cultural affinity in building a community with shared future that carries strategic significance,” said the Chinese president.

Xi called on the two sides to “carry forward the traditional friendship forged by older-generation leaders, build a community with a shared future, and make steady progress in modernization, to achieve common success, benefit the two peoples, and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.”

It has been 15 years since China and Vietnam established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

However, during Xi’s meeting with Trong, the two sides characterized the bilateral relations as “camaraderie plus brotherhood.”

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister China Visit Ho Progress Van Hue Hanoi Vietnam Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

6 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

4 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

17 hours ago
 KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

16 hours ago
PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fo ..

PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fortify Pakistan’s sports land ..

17 hours ago
 FIH Hockey Junior WC: Spain beat Pakistan to move ..

FIH Hockey Junior WC: Spain beat Pakistan to move to semifinal

16 hours ago
 CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

16 hours ago
 Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Roa ..

Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Road, Shadiwal

16 hours ago
 Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakista ..

Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

16 hours ago

More Stories From World