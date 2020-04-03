UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Authorities Declare National Mourning On Saturday To Commemorate COVID-19 Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:10 AM

Chinese Authorities Declare National Mourning on Saturday to Commemorate COVID-19 Victims

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Chinese State Council decided on Friday to declare Saturday a national mourning day to commemorate the victims of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"The State Council decided to hold national mourning events on April 4 to express deepest condolences of our multinational people over the 'fallen heroes,' who sacrificed their lives to fight the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, as well as the deceased compatriots," the State Council said in a statement.

In line with the State Council's decision, Chinese flags across the country and in Chinese diplomatic missions abroad will be dipped on Saturday.

All entertainment events across China will be canceled on that day.

At 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), the minute of silence will take place across China.

The outbreak of COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organization, erupted in late December in China's Wuhan and left 81,620 Chinese citizens infected, with 3,322 fatalities, according to the National Health Commission.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan March April December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

7 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

8 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

9 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.