Chinese rural development foundation donates educational items to Lao students

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) has donated educational items to 18,536 students of primary schools in Laos.

The handover ceremony was held at Thongmang Primary school in Xaythany District in the capital Vientiane on Thursday, Lao news Agency reported on Friday.

The educational items given to the schools included books, bags, colored pencils, colored pens, among others.

The Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity expressed gratitude to the CFRD and the Chinese people for providing the items.

Vilaphong, representing teachers and students, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the CFRD and pledged to offer good education for students.