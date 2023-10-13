Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Stresses Developing Advanced Manufacturing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

FUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for efforts to vigorously develop advanced manufacturing and accelerate new industrialization to lay a solid material and technological foundation for Chinese modernization.

Zhang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the comments in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, where he attended a conference on marine equipment and made inspections from Wednesday to Thursday.

China's maritime equipment industry has witnessed rapid growth, with its design and manufacturing capability as well as equipment performance ranking among the top in the world, the vice premier said.

While focusing on key areas and frontier fields in the marine industry, efforts should be made to promote the upgrading of traditional marine equipment and offshore oil and gas equipment, Zhang said.

