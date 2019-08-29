Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will head the country's delegation to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will take place in Russia's Vladivostok next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will head the country's delegation to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will take place in Russia's Vladivostok next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"At the invitation of Russia, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will take part in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 4-6," the spokesman said at a briefing.

During his stay in Vladivostok, Hu will, in particular, co-chair a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of the Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who is also the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.