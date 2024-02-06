ChiNext Index Closes Higher Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 6.71 percent to close at 1,667.45 points Tuesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
