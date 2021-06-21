UrduPoint.com
CIS Observers See No Violations Capable Of Affecting Results Of Armenia's Parliament Vote

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:30 PM

CIS Observers See No Violations Capable of Affecting Results of Armenia's Parliament Vote

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The voting procedure in Armenia's snap parliamentary elections was in line with all legal requirements, no violations capable of affecting the vote result were registered, Ilhom Nematov, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' observer mission, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with nearly 54 percent, followed by ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance.

"The vote was held in accordance with requirements of the electoral code, observers did not record any major violations that could affect the election results," Nematov said.

CIS observers qualified the vote as open and objective.

