Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Classified Docs Found at Home of Former Vice President Mike Pence - Reports

Classified documents were found by a lawyer at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence and were turned over to the FBI last week, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Classified documents were found by a lawyer at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence and were turned over to the FBI last week, CNN reported on Tuesday.

"Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," said Greg Jacob, Pence's representative to the National Archives, wrote on Tuesday.

Jacob also mentioned that Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.

The documents and how they ended up in Pence's Carmel, Indiana home are being reviewed by the FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division, the report said.

It is not yet clear what information the documents contain or how sensitive they are, and Pence's team will notify Congress on Tuesday.

Pence's lawyer was asked to conduct the search of the former Vice President's home out of an abundance of caution, according to the report, and found a small number of documents with classified markings. The boxes were not in a secure area, but were placed inside a safe located inside the house once they were discovered until they could be turned over to the FBI.

