Climate, environmental action priority for Argentina, says president

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said Thursday that climate and environmental action is a priority for the South American country.

"We need environmental social justice, which is the new name for development in our region," Fernandez said at the opening of the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas held in Buenos Aires.

The event, hosted by Argentina, was attended by regional leaders and international organization officials, among other leaders and special guests.

"We are gathered together today because of the urgency of climate ambition and action, as well as the need to think of innovative mechanisms that allow us to rebuild ourselves better and to strengthen the bonds of cooperation to care for our countries and communities," Fernandez said.

"The time to act is now," the president stressed. "Argentina has decided to put climate and environmental action at the center of its priorities."