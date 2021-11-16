Coalition Agreement of New German Government May Be Adopted Next Week - SPD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPAD), the Greens and the Free Democrats expect to finalize the preparation of a coalition agreement for a possible future German government next week, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said on Tuesday.

"Now we are actively working to ensure that in the following days we were able to do everything and we would already have a ready-made coalition agreement next week," Klingbeil told reporters in Berlin.

The chancellor will be appointed by December 12, and the new government will begin work "as soon as possible," he said.

"We had an ambitious plan from the very beginning, and we did not deviate from it, we are still ambitious and expect to elect a new chancellor in the week after (Saint) Nicholas (Day, from December 6 to 12), and the new government will be able to start working right away.

Indeed, the government faces numerous challenges, and they have not diminished in recent days," Klingbeil said.

On a clarifying question about a specific day when a new chancellor can be elected by the Bundestag, Klingbeil said that a specific date had not been set, so far it was a seven-day interval from December 6.

The SPD, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party are in talks to form a new German government after the September 26 Bundestag elections. If negotiations are successfully completed, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz will become the new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union, which lost the elections.