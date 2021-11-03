Coalition in Yemen says 145 rebels killed near Marib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The military coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it had killed 145 Huthi rebels in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has claimed near-daily strikes over the last three weeks, that it boasts have inflicted heavy losses on the Huthi rebels.