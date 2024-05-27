Tokyo Shares End Higher After Wall St Rally
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday, in line with gains across most of Asia, as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.66 percent, or 253.91 points, to 38,900.02, while the broader Topix index added 0.87 percent, or 23.82 points, to 2,766.36.
Investors were upbeat after gains on Wall Street on Friday, and were shifting focus to the release of the US personal consumption expenditures index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- at the end of this week.
But many refrained from making aggressive bets as they sought fresh trading cues with US markets closed on Monday for a holiday.
The Tokyo session was "quiet" but investors had a "moderate appetite" for buying and the market extended its gains towards the close, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
The Dollar fetched 156.81 Yen in Asian trade, against 156.93 yen in New York on Friday.
Among major shares, Toyota firmed 1.68 percent to 3,450 yen, Hitachi added 1.99 percent to 15,890 yen and Panasonic advanced 0.79 percent to 1,346 yen.
Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, rose 1.29 percent to 40,830 yen.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 1.40 percent to 5,669 yen but chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron lost 0.45 percent to 35,630 yen.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
Newgarden wins Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske10 minutes ago
-
China to continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen security cooperation: Mao Ning10 minutes ago
-
A young Russian's life transformed by Ukraine conflict10 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says death toll from Israeli strikes on Rafah camp rises to 4020 minutes ago
-
Lithuanian president re-elected in vote marked by Russia fears30 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns Israel's 'deliberate bombardment' of Rafah displaced1 hour ago
-
Ten dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India1 hour ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh cyclone toll rises to 10, around 30,000 homes destroyed1 hour ago
-
South Korea, China, Japan vow to ramp up cooperation in rare summit2 hours ago
-
Five dead after storms tear through U.S. Texas2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - collated2 hours ago