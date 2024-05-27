Newgarden Wins Indianapolis 500 For Team Penske
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Josef Newgarden of Team Penske denied a late challenge from Mexican Pato O'Ward to win a thrilling and incident packed Indianapolis 500 on Sunday becoming the first back-to-back winner in 22 years.
New Zealand's Scott Dixon finished third in the race which had been delayed by four hours due to heavy rain and lightning in the area.
The crowd were rewarded for their patience during the storm delay with a dramatic finale to the race.
O'Ward, whose best finish in the race was runner-up in 2022, looked to have timed his push perfectly, grabbing the lead in turn one on the final lap.
But Newgarden powered back to pass him going into turn three and claim a record-extending 20th victory in the Indy 500 for Penske.
Newgarden finished 0.341 ahead of Arrow McLaren's O'Ward and celebrated by jumping into the crowd.
"There is no better way to win a race than that. I've got to give it up to Pato as well," Newgarden told race broadcasters NBC.
"He's an incredibly clean driver. He could have easily won this race, too, but it just fell our way and I am so proud of everybody, proud of the whole team," he said.
The last driver to win back-to-back in the fabled race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was Brazilian Helio Castroneves, who triumphed in 2001 and 2002.
O'Ward was distraught after again getting so close to the prize he has sought for so long.
"It's hard to put it in words. I'm proud of the work that we did today. We recovered. we went back, we went forward, we went back," he told NBC.
"Some people were just driving like maniacs. We had so many near race enders and just so close again, so close," he said.
"I put that car through things I never thought he was going to be able to do. Oh man, it's just so painful when you put so much into it and then two laps short, or two corners short," he added.
Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren, had jousted with Newgarden for the lead but finished fourth with Spaniard Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing in fifth.
Penske's Scott McLaughlin, who started on pole, finished sixth.
The lead changed 87-times over the 500 miles with 16 different race leaders.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo shares end higher after Wall St rally7 seconds ago
-
China to continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen security cooperation: Mao Ning10 minutes ago
-
A young Russian's life transformed by Ukraine conflict10 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says death toll from Israeli strikes on Rafah camp rises to 4020 minutes ago
-
Lithuanian president re-elected in vote marked by Russia fears30 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns Israel's 'deliberate bombardment' of Rafah displaced1 hour ago
-
Ten dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India1 hour ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh cyclone toll rises to 10, around 30,000 homes destroyed1 hour ago
-
South Korea, China, Japan vow to ramp up cooperation in rare summit2 hours ago
-
Five dead after storms tear through U.S. Texas2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - collated2 hours ago