Colombia Defeat Disappointing Spain In Friendly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Colombia inflicted Spain's first defeat in almost a year with a 1-0 friendly victory in London on Friday.
Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz struck in the second half after a superb run by Luis Diaz to capitalise on a disappointing display from La Roja ahead of this summer's European Championship in Germany.
Spain, who won the Nations League last year to end an 11-year run without silverware after triumphing at Euro 2012, underwhelmed in their second loss under coach Luis de la Fuente.
The first came in March 2023 in a defeat by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying which cast early doubt over the coach's credentials for the job, with concerns easing over the subsequent months.
De la Fuente picked an experimental line-up against Colombia, handing Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian his debut in the heart of defence, while resting captain Rodri among others.
On Thursday the coach said he hoped the country's football would draw admiration despite the Spanish federation's recent turmoil, making headlines this week as part of a corruption investigation that saw its headquarters searched by police.
However Spain did not shine against Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia side, who have now gone 20 matches unbeaten in a streak longer than two years.
"From defeats you learn more than from wins, it was a very hard game," said De la Fuente.
"We did some things very well but others we have to improve, especially from the second half."
La Roja did shade the first half with Vivian heading over a cross from Alejandro Grimaldo, who put in several dangerous balls, and Gerard Moreno's volley saved well by Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
Colombian supporters made up the majority of the crowd and they were brought to their feet by Liverpool winger Diaz on occasion.
Former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez came on at half-time for Colombia to further excite their fans and he turned the tide in Los Cafeteros' favour.
- 'Still growing' -
Alex Remiro tipped over one Rodriguez strike and another sailed over, with the South American side now on top.
They took the lead after 61 minutes when Diaz exploded down the left flank and crossed to the back post where Munoz finished with an acrobatic effort.
Tottenham defender Pedro Porro came close to levelling but volleyed into the side-netting.
De la Fuente brought on 17-year-old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi for his debut in the final stages, becoming the second youngest player ever to play for Spain behind team-mate for club and country Lamine Yamal.
Mikel Merino hammered a late chance over the bar as Spain failed to find an equaliser. They next face Brazil on Tuesday in Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu in another friendly.
"They pegged us back bit by bit in the second half (but) their goal came from a great individual move," said Moreno.
"We have to work, analyse ourselves, improve."
Colombia face Romania on Tuesday as they continue their warm-up for this summer's Copa America.
"In the second half we set out to show we wanted to play," said Diaz.
"We are building well for what is to come ... we're still growing."
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From World
-
First machine guns, then screams, then Moscow's concert inferno5 minutes ago
-
Colombia defeat disappointing Spain in friendly6 minutes ago
-
Harry and Meghan 'wish health and healing to Kate and family'6 minutes ago
-
Colombia offers new hope for jailed women caught up in narco web25 minutes ago
-
Son of slain Mexican presidential candidate forges own political path25 minutes ago
-
'Worse than hell': Gazans caught in Al-Shifa hospital raid25 minutes ago
-
US had warned Russia of possible terror attack on 'large gatherings': White House25 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition leader picks proxy to challenge Maduro25 minutes ago
-
Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves more than 60 dead25 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka keeps emotion in check as she beats Badosa26 minutes ago
-
Charles and Catherine's cancer diagnoses: key dates26 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results - 1st update26 minutes ago