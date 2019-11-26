Colombia Expels 59 Venezuelans Threatening Public Safety - Migration Agency

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Colombian authorities have decided to expel 59 citizens of bordering Venezuela for posing a threat to public order and safety amid unrest in the country, Colombia Migration, the state-run agency responsible for monitoring and controlling migration, said on Monday.

"The migration service expels 59 Venezuelans for disturbing public order and posing [a threat] to the public safety," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The Venezuelans, who were detained during protests, will be transferred to their home country by plane and ferry.

Over the past several days, mass unrest has gripped Colombia's biggest cities.

People have been taking to the streets to protest against the authorities' inaction in fighting crime and improving the country's economic situation.

On Thursday, more than 200,000 people participated in a national day of protests and strikes. The demonstrations were originally planned to be held as a peaceful march involving students and professors, but the opposition announced its plans to carry out a general strike on the same day.

Earlier on Monday, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced that he had launched a national dialogue aimed at determining the social policy of the state and drafting reforms to tackle issues like corruption and inequality.