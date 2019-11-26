UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Expels 59 Venezuelans Threatening Public Safety - Migration Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Colombia Expels 59 Venezuelans Threatening Public Safety - Migration Agency

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Colombian authorities have decided to expel 59 citizens of bordering Venezuela for posing a threat to public order and safety amid unrest in the country, Colombia Migration, the state-run agency responsible for monitoring and controlling migration, said on Monday.

"The migration service expels 59 Venezuelans for disturbing public order and posing [a threat] to the public safety," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The Venezuelans, who were detained during protests, will be transferred to their home country by plane and ferry.

Over the past several days, mass unrest has gripped Colombia's biggest cities.

People have been taking to the streets to protest against the authorities' inaction in fighting crime and improving the country's economic situation.

On Thursday, more than 200,000 people participated in a national day of protests and strikes. The demonstrations were originally planned to be held as a peaceful march involving students and professors, but the opposition announced its plans to carry out a general strike on the same day.

Earlier on Monday, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced that he had launched a national dialogue aimed at determining the social policy of the state and drafting reforms to tackle issues like corruption and inequality.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Twitter Same Colombia Venezuela March Opposition

Recent Stories

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

28 minutes ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Sharjah Ruler ‘Mother o ..

49 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to attend OIC's golden jubil ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Launches Military Satellite on Board Soyuz- ..

31 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.