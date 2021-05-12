Colombians in London Urge UK to Put Pressure on Colombia to End Repression

Colombian residents of London demonstrated on Tuesday near the Parliament to denounce the violent repression of the Colombian protests, and urged UK authorities to put pressure on President Ivan Duque to respect human rights and stop the killing of demonstrators

"We need help. Colombia needs your help," the group that gathered near the Palace of Westminster shouted as Elizabeth II was outlining the governments legislative priorities in the traditional Queens Speech in the House of Lords.

Protests against an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of state-proposed tax reform have been underway in Colombia since April 28.

Despite Duque withdrawing the controversial reform on Sunday, protesters have continued to rally across the country for a better health system and higher salaries, among other demands.

At least 49 people have reportedly been killed and several hundreds have gone missing in the first week of demonstrations.

"The tax reform is not the reason why people are protesting. It's the reason why we say enough is enough, because you cannot make our country poorer than it already is," a young woman who refused to give her name told Sputnik.

She said that they want the United Kingdom and the international community to stop sending money to protect human rights and the peace agreements in Colombia because those funds are being used to train and equip the paramilitary forces that are attacking demonstrators.

"We know that around two million Pounds ($2.8 million) are being sent from the UK to Colombia on a yearly basis," she claimed.

Diana, a Colombian human rights activist, also called on the UK to help stop violent repression against protesters, arguing that "the first world should hold Duques government accountable for the crimes they are committing."

"Up to now, more than 1,700 crimes against humanity have been recorded, 980 people have gone missing and 50 people have been killed in one week," she said.

According to Diana, Colombian protesters are not rebels or leftists, but just people who want to have a decent health system and "a better future for their children."