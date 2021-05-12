UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombians In London Urge UK To Put Pressure On Colombia To End Repression

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:26 AM

Colombians in London Urge UK to Put Pressure on Colombia to End Repression

Colombian residents of London demonstrated on Tuesday near the Parliament to denounce the violent repression of the Colombian protests, and urged UK authorities to put pressure on President Ivan Duque to respect human rights and stop the killing of demonstrators

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Colombian residents of London demonstrated on Tuesday near the Parliament to denounce the violent repression of the Colombian protests, and urged UK authorities to put pressure on President Ivan Duque to respect human rights and stop the killing of demonstrators.

"We need help. Colombia needs your help," the group that gathered near the Palace of Westminster shouted as Elizabeth II was outlining the governments legislative priorities in the traditional Queens Speech in the House of Lords.

Protests against an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of state-proposed tax reform have been underway in Colombia since April 28.

Despite Duque withdrawing the controversial reform on Sunday, protesters have continued to rally across the country for a better health system and higher salaries, among other demands.

At least 49 people have reportedly been killed and several hundreds have gone missing in the first week of demonstrations.

"The tax reform is not the reason why people are protesting. It's the reason why we say enough is enough, because you cannot make our country poorer than it already is," a young woman who refused to give her name told Sputnik.

She said that they want the United Kingdom and the international community to stop sending money to protect human rights and the peace agreements in Colombia because those funds are being used to train and equip the paramilitary forces that are attacking demonstrators.

"We know that around two million Pounds ($2.8 million) are being sent from the UK to Colombia on a yearly basis," she claimed.

Diana, a Colombian human rights activist, also called on the UK to help stop violent repression against protesters, arguing that "the first world should hold Duques government accountable for the crimes they are committing."

"Up to now, more than 1,700 crimes against humanity have been recorded, 980 people have gone missing and 50 people have been killed in one week," she said.

According to Diana, Colombian protesters are not rebels or leftists, but just people who want to have a decent health system and "a better future for their children."

Related Topics

World Parliament Young London United Kingdom Colombia Money April Women Gas Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.