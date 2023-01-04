UrduPoint.com

Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years For Illegally Selling Body Parts - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Illegally Selling Body Parts - Justice Dept.

Megan Hess, owner and operator of the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families of the deceased, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Megan Hess, owner and operator of the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families of the deceased, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Under the auspices of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, the defendant would frequently meet with victims seeking cremation services for themselves or their loved ones who had died," the Justice Department said in a press release. "During those meetings, the defendant and others would represent to the victims that Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors would cremate decedents and provide their cremated remains back to the families.

Instead, the defendant and others would harvest body parts from, or prepare the entire bodies of, the decedents for sale in body broker services."

Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Hess to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty earlier to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting, the release said.

The judge also sentenced Hess' associate Shirly Koch to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting, the release added.

The two disrespected the wishes of the grieving victims and degraded the bodies of their family members to sell them for profit for years, showing no remorse or contrition even after they were exposed, according to the release.

Related Topics

Died Sale Mesa Montrose Family From

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

3 minutes ago
 Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' A ..

Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' Al-Aqsa visit

3 minutes ago
 Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new s ..

Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new speaker

3 minutes ago
 WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid C ..

WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid COVID-19 Surge

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

43 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.