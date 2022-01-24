UrduPoint.com

Committee To Protect Journalists Welcomes London Court Ruling On Assange Extradition Case

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 05:49 PM

Committee to Protect Journalists Welcomes London Court Ruling on Assange Extradition Case

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Monday that it welcomed the London court's decision on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and called on the US authorities to halt the extradition process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Monday that it welcomed the London court's decision on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and called on the US authorities to halt the extradition process.

Earlier in the day, the London High Court allowed Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States.

"The Committee to Protect Journalists cautiously welcomed a British court's decision on Monday allowing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to apply to appeal against a lower court's ruling that he could be extradited to face criminal charges in the United States," the CPJ said in a statement, adding that the group "strongly encourage the U.

S. Justice Department to halt extradition proceedings and drop all charges against Assange."

Assange's fiancee, Stella Moris, told reporters that the whistleblower was satisfied with the court verdict. She also expressed hopes that have Assange's appeal would be heard within a few weeks.

Reporters Without Borders also welcomed the London court verdict, calling it a positive step in the right direction, though not a sufficient one.

Related Topics

Supreme Court London United Kingdom United States Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

17 minutes ago
 PPP's tractor march for political point scoring: H ..

PPP's tractor march for political point scoring: Haleem Adil Sheikh

37 seconds ago
 Provision of subsidy is govt mandate: NEPRA

Provision of subsidy is govt mandate: NEPRA

39 seconds ago
 Under-training ASPs visits CCPO office

Under-training ASPs visits CCPO office

40 seconds ago
 Fawad lauds Shahzad Akbar's performance as advisor ..

Fawad lauds Shahzad Akbar's performance as advisor on accountability

42 seconds ago
 Senegalese government recognises poll defeat in ke ..

Senegalese government recognises poll defeat in key cities

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.