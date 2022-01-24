Committee to Protect Journalists Welcomes London Court Ruling on Assange Extradition Case

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Monday that it welcomed the London court's decision on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and called on the US authorities to halt the extradition process

Earlier in the day, the London High Court allowed Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States.

"The Committee to Protect Journalists cautiously welcomed a British court's decision on Monday allowing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to apply to appeal against a lower court's ruling that he could be extradited to face criminal charges in the United States," the CPJ said in a statement, adding that the group "strongly encourage the U.

S. Justice Department to halt extradition proceedings and drop all charges against Assange."

Assange's fiancee, Stella Moris, told reporters that the whistleblower was satisfied with the court verdict. She also expressed hopes that have Assange's appeal would be heard within a few weeks.

Reporters Without Borders also welcomed the London court verdict, calling it a positive step in the right direction, though not a sufficient one.