Comoros Top Court Confirms President Assoumani's Re-election

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024

The Comoros' supreme court on Wednesday confirmed the re-election of President Azali Assoumani, whose victory in a disputed vote last week was followed by deadly protests

The Comoros' supreme court on Wednesday confirmed the re-election of President Azali Assoumani, whose victory in a disputed vote last week was followed by deadly protests.

Rafik Mohamed, president of the court's constitutional and electoral section said Assoumani won with 57.2 percent of the vote, rectifying slightly downward earlier figures.

"There are grounds to declare him elected in the first round," Mohamed told a press conference.

Opposition leaders have denounced the vote as fraudulent, but the court dismissed as inadmissible lawsuits seeking its annulment.

The Comoros capital Moroni was paralysed by two days of running street-battles between stone-throwing youths and armed soldiers after the vote last week.

