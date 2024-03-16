- Home
- World
- Conflict and climate crisis present fundamental threat to people living in conflict hit regions: Spe ..
Conflict And Climate Crisis Present Fundamental Threat To People Living In Conflict Hit Regions: Speakers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) While highlighting the nexus between conflict and climate crisis, the speakers during an interactive dialogue held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UNHCR have said that a holistic approach on the part of global community was required to tackle both issues simultaneously.
The interactive dialogue, which was arranged by International Action for Peace and Sustainable Development in collaboration with Kashmir Institute of International Relations, World Muslim Congress, International Muslim Women Union and YCP, was attended and addressed by international law experts, journalists and rights activists from different parts of the world including Sardar Amjad Yousuf president IASPS ,Robert Fantina from Canada, Dr. Waqas Ali Kousar , Sheni Hamid from UK, Catherine Constantinides from South Africa, Ahmed Qureshi, APHC leader Faiz Naqashbandi,, Dr Shugufta, and others, received a press release here on Saturday.
The speakers said that the dangerous nexus between conflicts and climate crisis has become an increasingly pressing concern for the world. They pointed that the effects of climate change were more visible in regions with heavy troops' concentration.
Referring to the presence of over 900, 000 troops in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the speakers said that the huge presence of military and their activities in the region not only exacerbrate the environmental degradation but also impede efforts aimed at addressing the pressing environmental issues.
They said that deployment of troops and military activities have not only adversely affected the lives of the Kashmiri people but it has also been the cause and consequence of habitat loss, deforestation, pollution in the restive region.
The expansion of military facilities, they said, has played a significant role in contributing to ecological problems. "Use of heavy weapons, explosive materials and mines in ecologically sensitive areas by the Indian forces has been the main cause of deforestation, soil erosion, and pollution", they said, adding all these factors together disrupt the balance of ecosystems and affecting local weather patterns.
Terming the continued conflict as the biggest threat to the biological diversity in the region, the speakers said that it was high time that the international community should realize the dangers of the conflict and its devastating impacts on the region's climate as well as on its people and play its much needed role to address these issues simultaneously.
They said that issues such as melting of glaciers, shrinking water bodies and reducing groundwater level, water scarcity in the region underscore the urgency to tackle these issues on urgent basis.
The speakers while calling for an effective mechanism and strategy to address these issue said that climate crisis and conflict present an existential threat to the people living in conflict hit regions like Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Republic of Korea8 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Ghana18 minutes ago
-
US judge rules top prosecutor can stay in Trump Georgia election case28 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated48 minutes ago
-
Climate protesters under fire in Europe: UN expert48 minutes ago
-
New York judge delays Trump's March 25 hush money trial1 hour ago
-
First aid boat unloads in Gaza as Hamas proposes new truce1 hour ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to Prince Salman on his congratulatory telephone call1 hour ago
-
Biden praises US senate leader speech criticizing Netanyahu2 hours ago
-
Haitians voice skepticism at proposal for interim government2 hours ago
-
Play resumes in Gauff-Sakkari Indian Wells semi-final2 hours ago
-
Rights advocates denounce 'systemic abuse' in Israeli prisons2 hours ago