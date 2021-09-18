Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visit to US in Late October - Statement

Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew I will meet US President Joe Biden and other officials during his visit to the United States in late October until early November, the Constantinople Patriarchate said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew I will meet US President Joe Biden and other officials during his visit to the United States in late October until early November, the Constantinople Patriarchate said in a statement.

"During this visit, the doors of Saint Nicholas National Shrine and Greek Orthodox Church will be opened at Ground Zero, the President of the United States and other senior officials of the country will meet with His All-Holiness and there will be various other events," the statement, published on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America website, said.

The visit scheduled from October 23 to November 3, within the framework of health and safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," the statement said.

"The full program of the Patriarchal visit will be announced in the coming weeks," the statement added.

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Vicar General Alex Karloutsos told Sputnik earlier in September that they plan to invite all Orthodox Christian denominations in the United States, including representatives of the Moscow Patriarchal parishes in the the country and the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, to co-serve with Patriarch Bartholomew I at the St. Nicholas National Shrine on November 2.

Relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Constantinople Patriarchate deteriorated after the creation of so-called Ukrainian Orthodox Church initiated by Ukraine's then-President Petro Poroshenko and Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople.

The new church was granted autocephaly, the status of an autonomous Christian church.