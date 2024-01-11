Open Menu

Controversial Comoros President Seeks Third Term In Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Controversial Comoros president seeks third term in polls

Voters in the Comoros choose a new president on Sunday with incumbent Azali Assoumani, who has already extended his time in office through constitutional change, voicing confidence of winning a third consecutive term against a divided opposition

Moroni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Voters in the Comoros choose a new president on Sunday with incumbent Azali Assoumani, who has already extended his time in office through constitutional change, voicing confidence of winning a third consecutive term against a divided opposition.

Nearly 340,000 people are eligible to vote in the predominantly Muslim Indian Ocean archipelago, whose population is under a million but nearly half live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Known for vanilla and fragrant flowers used in luxury perfume, Comoros proclaimed independence in 1975 from France, which is home to a large diaspora.

Several opposition figures have urged voters to boycott the ballot, in which five candidates are standing against 65-year-old Assoumani for the top job.

Security will be beefed up for voting day and the army is on standby in case of disturbances but displays of political protest are rare.

A demonstration organised by the pro-boycott camp for Tuesday was called off. "We received reports about the arrest of some of our members," Ahmed Hassan El Barwane, general secretary of the opposition Juwa party told AFP.

Since winning re-election in 2016, former army chief-of-staff colonel Assoumani -- who currently holds the rotating chair of the African Union -- has thrown opponents in jail or forced them into exile.

Arch-rival and highly popular predecessor ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi was handed a life sentence in November 2022 for high treason.

In the same case, former vice-president Mohamed Ali Soilih, who lives in exile in Paris, was tried in absentia.

Voters are also choosing governors in the polls, which open at 0500 GMT and close at 1500 GMT, with results expected in the following days.

If no candidate wins outright, a second round is set for February 25.

"It's totally possible to get through in the first round," Ali Mliva Youssouf, head of the pro-regime Alliance of the Presidential Movement coalition, told AFP.

Assoumani came to power in a 1999 coup, one of the many military takeovers that have rocked the islands.

Describing himself as a "profound democrat", he said he'd been forced to act to avoid civil war breaking out amid a separatist crisis at the time with one of the islands.

In 2002, he won the presidential election for the Union of Comoros, which is made up of three semi-autonomous islands.

Four years later, he reluctantly handed over to civilians and retired from politics for farming.

But he returned with a bang in 2016, winning a vote marred by violence and allegations of irregularities.

In 2019, he staged another round of elections after persuading Comorans to vote in a controversial referendum to support the extension of the presidential mandate from one five-year term to two.

Since then, critics have accused Assoumani of creeping authoritarianism and denounced corruption, a failure to lift the country out of poverty and stop its youth emigrating.

Several campaign gatherings have taken place in recent weeks but few electoral posters have been seen in the streets.

The outgoing president is due to make a final campaign address on Friday in the capital Moroni.

Amid fears of fraud, the opposition has already complained of irregularities with electoral lists, which have not yet been published.

Assoumani won in the first round in 2019 with 60 percent, a result which was contested but eventually ratified by the courts.

"The interior minister, the electoral commission and general staff are preparing to commit a hold-up on Sunday," opposition candidate Mouigni Baraka Said Soilihi fumed.

Voters also expressed concerns.

"I want to be sure that no one votes in my place as was the case in 2019," travel agency manager Tadjidine Said Abdallah told AFP.

Forty-six-year-old teacher Widad Asnadi said people may as well not bother voting.

"There's no point people going out," he said pessimistically.

Many Comorans live abroad including around 300,000 in France and particularly in Mayotte, which was formerly part of the archipelago but has remained French.

The Comoros' supreme court last year refused to guarantee voting rights for the diaspora, of which one in three Comorans is a part.

str-cld/ger/kjm/bp/ach

Related Topics

Election India Corruption Protest Supreme Court Army World Bank Interior Minister Vote Jail France Job Moroni Paris Same Independence Alliance Comoros February May November Sunday 2016 2019 Muslim From Top Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Universities have to produce strong business commu ..

Universities have to produce strong business community: VC SMIU

4 minutes ago
 Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

4 minutes ago
 Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Blac ..

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Black Sea mines

4 minutes ago
 Current weather causes viral infections: Health ex ..

Current weather causes viral infections: Health experts

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for election

4 minutes ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

14 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to coll ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic ed ..

14 minutes ago
 Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sin ..

Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sindh

8 minutes ago
 Haroon Arshad eager to relish the U19 World Cup ch ..

Haroon Arshad eager to relish the U19 World Cup challenge

14 minutes ago
 IGP for compilation of data of criminals on bail

IGP for compilation of data of criminals on bail

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt seeks positive economic reforms thr ..

Caretaker govt seeks positive economic reforms thru dialogue : PIO

8 minutes ago
 Solangi felicitates IHCJA’s newly elected office ..

Solangi felicitates IHCJA’s newly elected office bearers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World