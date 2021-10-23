UrduPoint.com

Convicts Escape After Prison Attacked In Nigeria's Southwest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:16 PM

Several inmates escaped in southwestern Nigeria after an armed group attacked a prison in Oyo state, local media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Several inmates escaped in southwestern Nigeria after an armed group attacked a prison in Oyo state, local media reported Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday, when a group of gunmen attacked a correctional facility in Oyo using explosives to break free the inmates, Nigeria's Punch newspaper said.

The authorities have launched a search operation for the attackers and the escaped prisoners, the news said. It is currently unknown how many inmates managed to flee during the attack.

Nigeria, especially its northern parts, has been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (both terrorist groups, banned in Russia).

