Coronavirus Death Toll In Europe Tops 40,000: AFP Tally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:16 PM
The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain and France, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources at 1620 GMT on Friday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain and France, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources at 1620 GMT on Friday.
With a total of 40,768 deaths (out of 574,525 cases), Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19.
Italy and Spain are the worst affected countries in the world with 14,681 and 10,935 deaths respectively, while France has registered 5,387 fatalities.