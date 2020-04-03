UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In Europe Tops 40,000: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:16 PM

Coronavirus death toll in Europe tops 40,000: AFP tally

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain and France, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources at 1620 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of them in Italy, Spain and France, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources at 1620 GMT on Friday.

With a total of 40,768 deaths (out of 574,525 cases), Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19.

Italy and Spain are the worst affected countries in the world with 14,681 and 10,935 deaths respectively, while France has registered 5,387 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Europe France Spain Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

1 hour ago

WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save j ..

3 minutes ago

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick unt ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.