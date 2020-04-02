Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 47,993 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 47,993 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 944,030 declared cases have been registered in 187 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 182,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 13,155 fatalities, with 110,574 infections and 16,847 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 10,003 fatalities and 110,238 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,318 deaths and 81,589 cases, with 76,408 recoveries. It has recorded 35 new infections and six new deaths since Wednesday.

France has reported 4,032 deaths and 56,989 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 216,721 diagnosed cases, 5,137 deaths and 8,672 recoveries.

Since 1900 GMT on Wednesday, northern Cyprus announced its first death.

Europe has listed 508.577 cases and 34,574 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 226,247 cases with 5,248 deaths, Asia 111,877 cases and 3,994 deaths, the middle East 62,809 cases and 3,298 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 22,157 cases with 615 deaths, Africa 6,416 cases with 237 deaths and Oceania 5,949 cases with 27 deaths.