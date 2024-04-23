Open Menu

Council Of Europe Calls On UK To Scrap Rwanda Migrant Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Council of Europe calls on UK to scrap Rwanda migrant plan

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Europe's highest rights body on Tuesday called on Britain to scrap a controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, after the measure cleared parliament.

"The United Kingdom government should refrain from removing people under the Rwanda policy and reverse the Bill's effective infringement of judicial independence," the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, said in a statement.

Britain's parliament on Monday passed a plan under which asylum seekers would be deported to Rwanda to await a decision on their applications.

O'Flaherty said the legislation "raises major issues about the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law more generally."

"I am concerned that the Rwanda Bill enables the implementation of a policy of removing people to Rwanda without any prior assessment of their asylum claims by the UK authorities in the majority of cases," he said.

O'Flaherty also warned that the bill significantly prevents UK courts from fully and independently scrutinising "the issues brought before them".

The Rwanda scheme -- criticised by UN human rights experts and groups supporting asylum seekers -- has been beset by legal challenges since it was first proposed in 2022.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has been under mounting pressure to cut record numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from northern France in small boats, particularly following a promise of a tougher approach to immigration after the UK left the European Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Europe Parliament France European Union Independence United Kingdom Rwanda From Government

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

14 minutes ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

43 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

13 hours ago
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

14 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

14 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

14 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

14 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

14 hours ago

More Stories From World