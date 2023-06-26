Open Menu

Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Lifted In Russia's Voronezh Region- FSB Regional Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Lifted in Russia's Voronezh Region- FSB Regional Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The legal regime of a counter-terrorist operation has been canceled in Russia's Voronezh region, the regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Monday.

The counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Russian capital of Moscow, the Moscow and Voronezh region on Saturday to prevent possible terrorist acts in connection with the events surrounding private military company (PMC) Wagner.

Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee said earlier on Monday that the regime had been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region.

"The regime of a counter-terrorist operation has been canceled," the FSB regional office said.

