COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 6,000 in Netherlands Amid Lockdown Ease - Authorities

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Netherlands has surpassed 6,000, showing a negative dynamic compared to the previous day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Friday as the country lifts its lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Netherlands has surpassed 6,000, showing a negative dynamic compared to the previous day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Friday as the country lifts its lockdown.

On Thursday, the number of new cases increased by 209, with 13 new fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased by 15 to 6,005, with the total of confirmed cases growing by 210 to 47,152.

In May, the country began implementing its five-phase plan to soften COVID-19 restrictions. The latest round of easing started on June 1, with cafes, bars, and restaurants being allowed to open, along with museums cinemas, with some social distancing rules still in place.