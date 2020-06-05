UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 6,000 In Netherlands Amid Lockdown Ease - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:46 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 6,000 in Netherlands Amid Lockdown Ease - Authorities

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Netherlands has surpassed 6,000, showing a negative dynamic compared to the previous day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Friday as the country lifts its lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Netherlands has surpassed 6,000, showing a negative dynamic compared to the previous day, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Friday as the country lifts its lockdown.

On Thursday, the number of new cases increased by 209, with 13 new fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased by 15 to 6,005, with the total of confirmed cases growing by 210 to 47,152.

In May, the country began implementing its five-phase plan to soften COVID-19 restrictions. The latest round of easing started on June 1, with cafes, bars, and restaurants being allowed to open, along with museums cinemas, with some social distancing rules still in place.

Related Topics

Netherlands May June From

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

1 hour ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Likely to Impact Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Major oil producers to meet Saturday about output ..

2 minutes ago

1 in 1,000 infected with coronavirus in England: s ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Journalist Union Records 30 Attacks on M ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.