CPV Congress Opens To Elect New Leadership, Map Out Vietnam's Development Plan

Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:04 PM

The opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was held here on Tuesday

HANOI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was held here on Tuesday.

During the congress, delegates will review the party building work and the leadership of the 12th CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), before electing a new CPVCC for the 13th term.

They will also review the past 35 years of the country's reform cause, discuss the implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy, and map out directions and tasks for national development from 2021 to 2025.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, member of the Politburo of the CPVCC and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the congress takes place when Vietnam is facing many intertwined opportunities and challenges, as well as many new strategic issues that need to be resolved.

Cadres, party members and the people are placing a lot of expectations on the right decisions of the party to promote the combined strength of great national solidarity and the advantages of the times, build a socialist country with the rule of law in association with action against corruption and waste, and continue the rapid and sustainable development of the country, Phuc said.

Delivering a report to the congress, General Secretary of the CPVCC and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that the 13th CPV National Congress is "a major political event of special importance" in continuing to advance the country's reform cause, integration and development both comprehensively and synchronously.

