Crew Dragon Manned Spacecraft Launch to ISS Scheduled for November 14 - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The launch of the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for November 14, NASA said in a statement.

Earlier, NASA reported that the launch of the spacecraft to the ISS would take place no earlier than early to mid-November.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 7:49 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov.

14, for the launch of the first crew rotation mission to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program," according to the statement.

"NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch the agency's astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA said.