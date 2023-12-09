Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday:

Bangladesh 1st innings 172 all out (Mushfiqur 35; M. Santner 3-65, G. Phillips 3-31)

New Zealand 1st innings 180 all out (G. Phillips 87; Mehidy 3-53, Taijul 3-64)

Bangladesh 2nd innings (overnight 38-2)

Zakir Hasan c Mitchell b Patel 59

Mahmudul Hasan c Mitchell b Patel 2

Najmul Hossain c Williamson b Southee 15

Mominul Haque lbw b Patel 10

Mushfiqur Rahim c Mitchell b Santner 9

Shahadat Hossain lbw b Santner 4

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Santner b Patel 3

Nurul Hasan lbw b Patel 0

Nayeem Hasan c Southee b Santner 9

Taijul islam not out 14

Shoriful Islam st Blundell b Patel 8

Extras (b10, lb1) 11

Total (all out; 35 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Mahmudul), 2-38 (Najmul), 3-71 (Mominul), 4-82 (Mushfiqur), 5-88 (Shahadat), 6-97 (Mehidy), 7-97 (Nurul), 8-112 (Nayeem), 9-128 (Zakir), 10-144 (Shoriful)

Bowling: Patel 18-1-57-6, Santner 11-0-51-3, Southee 6-1-25-1

New Zealand second innings

T.

Latham c Najmul b Mehidy 26

D. Conway lbw b Shoriful 2

K. Williamson st Nurul b Taijul 11

H. Nicholls lbw b Mehidy 3

D. Mitchell c Najmul b Mehidy 19

T. Blundell c Nurul b Taijul 2

G. Phillips not out 40

M. Santner not out 35

Extras (b1) 1

Total (six wickets; 39.4 overs) 139

Did not bat: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Conway), 2-24 (Williamson), 3-33 (Nicholls), 4-48 (Latham), 5-51 (Blundell), 6-69 (Mitchell)

Bowling: Shoriful 5-2-9-1, Mehidy 16.4-2-52-3, Taijul 14-2-58-2, Nayeem 3-0-15-0, Mominul 1-0-4-0

result: New Zealand win by four wickets

Series: Two match series ends 1-1

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

afp