Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Saturday:

Sri Lanka first innings 280 all out in 68 overs (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)

Bangladesh first innings (overnight 32-3)

M. Hasan Joy c de Silva b Kumara 12

Z. Hasan lbw b Fernando 9

N. Hossain lbw b Fernando 5

M. Haque c Kamindu b Rajitha 5

T. islam c Mendis b Rajitha 47

S. Hossain c de Silva b Kumara 18

L. Das b Kumara 25

M. Hasan Miraz c Madushka b Rajitha 11

S. Islam c&b Fernando 15

K. Ahmed c Mendis b Fernando 22

N. Rana not out 0

Extras (b9, lb7, nb2, w1) 19

Total (all out; 51.3 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zakir), 2-17 (Najmul), 3-31 (Mominul), 4-53 (Mahmudul), 5-83 (Shahadat), 6-124 (Liton), 7-140 (Taijul), 8-147 (Mehidy), 9-187 (Shoriful), 10-188 (Khaled)

Bowling: V.

Fernando 15.3-2-48-4 (nb1, w1), K. Rajitha 16-3-56-3 (nb1), L. Kumara 12-1-31-3, P. Jayasuriya 7-1-33-0, D. de Silva 1-0-4-0

Sri Lanka second innings

N. Madushka c Liton b Rana 10

D. Karunaratne c Rana b Shoriful 52

K. Mendis c Liton b Rana 3

A. Matthews c Liton b Taijul 22

D. Chandimal lbw b Mehidy 0

D. de Silva not out 23

V. Fernando not out 2

Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7

Total (five wickets; 36 overs) 119

To bat: K. Mendis, P. Jayasuriya, K. Rajitha, L. Kumara

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Madushka), 2-32 (Kusal), 3-60 (Mathews), 4-64 (Chandimal), 5-113 (Karunaratne)

Bowling: Shoriful 11-1-27-1, Khaled 7-1-27-0, Rana 10-0-42-2 (nb1), Taijul 6-2-12-1, Mehidy 2-1-5-1

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

