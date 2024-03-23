Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Saturday:
Sri Lanka first innings 280 all out in 68 overs (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 32-3)
M. Hasan Joy c de Silva b Kumara 12
Z. Hasan lbw b Fernando 9
N. Hossain lbw b Fernando 5
M. Haque c Kamindu b Rajitha 5
T. islam c Mendis b Rajitha 47
S. Hossain c de Silva b Kumara 18
L. Das b Kumara 25
M. Hasan Miraz c Madushka b Rajitha 11
S. Islam c&b Fernando 15
K. Ahmed c Mendis b Fernando 22
N. Rana not out 0
Extras (b9, lb7, nb2, w1) 19
Total (all out; 51.3 overs) 188
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zakir), 2-17 (Najmul), 3-31 (Mominul), 4-53 (Mahmudul), 5-83 (Shahadat), 6-124 (Liton), 7-140 (Taijul), 8-147 (Mehidy), 9-187 (Shoriful), 10-188 (Khaled)
Bowling: V.
Fernando 15.3-2-48-4 (nb1, w1), K. Rajitha 16-3-56-3 (nb1), L. Kumara 12-1-31-3, P. Jayasuriya 7-1-33-0, D. de Silva 1-0-4-0
Sri Lanka second innings
N. Madushka c Liton b Rana 10
D. Karunaratne c Rana b Shoriful 52
K. Mendis c Liton b Rana 3
A. Matthews c Liton b Taijul 22
D. Chandimal lbw b Mehidy 0
D. de Silva not out 23
V. Fernando not out 2
Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7
Total (five wickets; 36 overs) 119
To bat: K. Mendis, P. Jayasuriya, K. Rajitha, L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Madushka), 2-32 (Kusal), 3-60 (Mathews), 4-64 (Chandimal), 5-113 (Karunaratne)
Bowling: Shoriful 11-1-27-1, Khaled 7-1-27-0, Rana 10-0-42-2 (nb1), Taijul 6-2-12-1, Mehidy 2-1-5-1
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
afp
