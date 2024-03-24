Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka First Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Sylhet International cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Sunday:

Sri Lanka first innings 280 (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)

Bangladesh first innings (Taijul islam 47; Vishwa Fernando 4-48, Lahiru Kumara 3-31, Kasun Rajtha 3-56)

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 119-5)

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 119-5)

N. Madushka c Liton b Rana 10

D. Karunaratne c Rana b Shoriful 52

Kusal Mendis c Liton b Rana 3

A. Mathews c Liton b Taijul 22

D. Chandimal lbw b Mehidy 0

D. de Silva c Zakir b Mehidy 108

V. Fernando c Mehidy b Khaled 4

Kamindu Mendis c Mehidy b Taijul 164

P. Jayasuriya b Mehidy 25

L. Kumara lbw Mehidy 0

K. Rajitha not out 4

Extras (b12, lb3, nb1, w10) 26

Total (all out; 110.4 overs) 418

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Madushka), 2-32 (Kusal), 3-60 (Mathews), 4-64 (Chandimal), 5-113 (Karunaratne), 6-126 (Fernando), 7-299 (Dhananjaya), 8-366 (Jayasuriya), 9-366 (Kumara), 10-418 (Mendis)

Bowling: Shoriful 21-2-75-1, Khaled 18-2-46-1, Rana 20-1-128-2 (w2, nb1), Taijul 20.

4-2-75-2, Mehidy 29-8-74-4, Mominul 1-1-0-0, Najmul 1-0-5-0

Bangladesh second innings

M. Hasan lbw b Fernando 0

Z. Hasan c Mendis b Kumara 19

N. Shanto c Karunaratne b Rajitha 6

M. Haque not out 7

S. Hossain c Mendis b Fernando 0

L. Das c Mathews b Fernando 0

T. Islam not out 6

Extras (b8, lb1) 9

Total (five wickets; 13 overs) 47

To bat: M. Miraz, K. Ahmed, S. Islam, N. Rana

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Mahmudul), 2-9 (Najmul), 3-36 (Zakir), 4-37 (Shahadat), 5-37 ( Liton)

Bowling: Fernando 7-3-13-3, Rajitha 3-0-19-1, Kumara 3-1-6-1,

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZ), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

afp

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Sylhet Taijul Islam Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Lahiru Kumara Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe Sunday TV All P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

18 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

18 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

18 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

18 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

19 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

19 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From World