Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka First Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Sylhet International cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Sunday:
Sri Lanka first innings 280 (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)
Bangladesh first innings (Taijul islam 47; Vishwa Fernando 4-48, Lahiru Kumara 3-31, Kasun Rajtha 3-56)
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 119-5)
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 119-5)
N. Madushka c Liton b Rana 10
D. Karunaratne c Rana b Shoriful 52
Kusal Mendis c Liton b Rana 3
A. Mathews c Liton b Taijul 22
D. Chandimal lbw b Mehidy 0
D. de Silva c Zakir b Mehidy 108
V. Fernando c Mehidy b Khaled 4
Kamindu Mendis c Mehidy b Taijul 164
P. Jayasuriya b Mehidy 25
L. Kumara lbw Mehidy 0
K. Rajitha not out 4
Extras (b12, lb3, nb1, w10) 26
Total (all out; 110.4 overs) 418
Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Madushka), 2-32 (Kusal), 3-60 (Mathews), 4-64 (Chandimal), 5-113 (Karunaratne), 6-126 (Fernando), 7-299 (Dhananjaya), 8-366 (Jayasuriya), 9-366 (Kumara), 10-418 (Mendis)
Bowling: Shoriful 21-2-75-1, Khaled 18-2-46-1, Rana 20-1-128-2 (w2, nb1), Taijul 20.
4-2-75-2, Mehidy 29-8-74-4, Mominul 1-1-0-0, Najmul 1-0-5-0
Bangladesh second innings
M. Hasan lbw b Fernando 0
Z. Hasan c Mendis b Kumara 19
N. Shanto c Karunaratne b Rajitha 6
M. Haque not out 7
S. Hossain c Mendis b Fernando 0
L. Das c Mathews b Fernando 0
T. Islam not out 6
Extras (b8, lb1) 9
Total (five wickets; 13 overs) 47
To bat: M. Miraz, K. Ahmed, S. Islam, N. Rana
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Mahmudul), 2-9 (Najmul), 3-36 (Zakir), 4-37 (Shahadat), 5-37 ( Liton)
Bowling: Fernando 7-3-13-3, Rajitha 3-0-19-1, Kumara 3-1-6-1,
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZ), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
More than 130 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren released2 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis feat2 minutes ago
-
KSA, Pakistan discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties: Prince Khalid23 minutes ago
-
Final World Cup downhill delayed by snowfall in Saalbach42 minutes ago
-
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Qatar following Gaza truce talks: source43 minutes ago
-
Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'52 minutes ago
-
Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 20231 hour ago
-
French musical "Don Juan" starts China tour1 hour ago
-
Somalia says arrests 16 suspects over hotel attack1 hour ago
-
Mendis, de Silva help Sri Lanka set 511 target for Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia1 hour ago