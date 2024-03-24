Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Sylhet International cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Sunday:

Sri Lanka first innings 280 (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)

Bangladesh first innings (Taijul islam 47; Vishwa Fernando 4-48, Lahiru Kumara 3-31, Kasun Rajtha 3-56)

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 119-5)

N. Madushka c Liton b Rana 10

D. Karunaratne c Rana b Shoriful 52

Kusal Mendis c Liton b Rana 3

A. Mathews c Liton b Taijul 22

D. Chandimal lbw b Mehidy 0

D. de Silva c Zakir b Mehidy 108

V. Fernando c Mehidy b Khaled 4

Kamindu Mendis c Mehidy b Taijul 164

P. Jayasuriya b Mehidy 25

L. Kumara lbw Mehidy 0

K. Rajitha not out 4

Extras (b12, lb3, nb1, w10) 26

Total (all out; 110.4 overs) 418

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Madushka), 2-32 (Kusal), 3-60 (Mathews), 4-64 (Chandimal), 5-113 (Karunaratne), 6-126 (Fernando), 7-299 (Dhananjaya), 8-366 (Jayasuriya), 9-366 (Kumara), 10-418 (Mendis)

Bowling: Shoriful 21-2-75-1, Khaled 18-2-46-1, Rana 20-1-128-2 (w2, nb1), Taijul 20.

4-2-75-2, Mehidy 29-8-74-4, Mominul 1-1-0-0, Najmul 1-0-5-0

Bangladesh second innings

M. Hasan lbw b Fernando 0

Z. Hasan c Mendis b Kumara 19

N. Shanto c Karunaratne b Rajitha 6

M. Haque not out 7

S. Hossain c Mendis b Fernando 0

L. Das c Mathews b Fernando 0

T. Islam not out 6

Extras (b8, lb1) 9

Total (five wickets; 13 overs) 47

To bat: M. Miraz, K. Ahmed, S. Islam, N. Rana

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Mahmudul), 2-9 (Najmul), 3-36 (Zakir), 4-37 (Shahadat), 5-37 ( Liton)

Bowling: Fernando 7-3-13-3, Rajitha 3-0-19-1, Kumara 3-1-6-1,

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZ), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

