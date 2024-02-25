Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Sunday:

England 1st innings 353 (J. Root 122 not out, O. Robinson 58; R. Jadeja 4-67)

India 1st innings (overnight 219-7; D. Jurel 30 not out, K. Yadav 17 not out)

Y. Jaiswal b Bashir 73

R. Sharma c Foakes b Anderson 2

S. Gill lbw b Bashir 38

R. Patidar lbw b Bashir 17

R. Jadeja c Pope b Bashir 12

S. Khan c Root b Hartley 14

D. Jurel b Hartley 90

R. Ashwin lbw b Hartley 1

K. Yadav b Anderson 28

A. Deep lbw b Bashir 9

M. Siraj not out 0

Extras (b12, lb5, nb6) 23

Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 307

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Sharma), 2-86 (Gill), 3-112 (Patidar), 4-130 (Jadeja), 5-161 (Jaiswal), 6-171 (Sarfaraz), 7-177 (Ashwin), 8-253 (Yadav), 9-293 (Deep), 10-307 (Jurel)

Bowling: Anderson 18-4-48-2, Robinson 13-0-54-0 (nb6), Bashir 44-8-119-5, Hartley 27.2-6-68-3, Root 1-0-1-0

England 2nd innings

Z. Crawley b Yadav 60

B. Duckett c Sarfaraz b Ashwin 15

O. Pope lbw b Ashwin 0

J.

Root lbw b Ashwin 11

J. Bairstow c Patidar b Jadeja 30

B. Stokes b Yadav 4

B. Foakes c and b Ashwin 17

T. Hartley c Sarfaraz b Yadav 7

O. Robinson lbw b Yadav 0

S. Bashir not out 1

J. Anderson c Jurel b Ashwin 0

Extras 0

Total (all out, 53.5 overs) 145

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Duckett), 2-19 (Pope), 3-65 (Root), 4-110 (Crawley), 5-120 (Stokes), 6-120 (Bairstow), 7-133 (Hartley), 8-133 (Robinson), 9-145 (Foakes), 10-145 (Anderson)

Bowling: Ashwin 15.5-0-51-5, Jadeja 20-5-56-1, Siraj 3-0-16-0, Yadav 15-2-22-4

India 2nd innings (target 192)

R. Sharma not out 24

Y. Jaiswal not out 16

Extras 0

Total (0 wickets, 8 overs) 40

Still to bat: S. Gill, R. Patidar, S. Khan, R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, A. Deep, M. Siraj

Bowling: Root 4-0-17-0, Hartley 3-0-22-0, Bashir 1-0-1-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

