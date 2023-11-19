Open Menu

Croatia Close In As Wales' Euro 2024 Hopes Are Hit By Draw With Armenia

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Croatia close in as Wales' Euro 2024 hopes are hit by draw with Armenia

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Croatia beat Latvia on Saturday to leave Wales' hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 hanging by a thread after they drew in Armenia.

Aware that automatic qualification was in their hands after the earlier Welsh result, Croatia started fast in Riga and wrapped up their 2-0 victory inside the first 20 minutes.

Lovro Majer got the breakthrough for the visitors after just seven minutes and Andrej Kramaric doubled the lead with 16 minutes gone.

The Croats go into their last match on Tuesday, needing a win at home to Armenia to seal their spot in Germany next year.

Victory for Wales in Yerevan and another win over Turkey at home on Tuesday would have secured automatic qualification for Rob Page's men, but after their 1-1 draw they sit third in the group.

Wales should have the safety net of a two-match playoff through their ranking in the Nations League.

"We're disappointed, of course, we wanted to get the win," said Page.

"We've got to pick ourselves up and finish with a performance on Tuesday.

"We look forward to finishing with momentum and if it's a playoff in March, then we take that."

Lucas Zelarayan's fine strike from the edge of the area put Armenia in front after just five minutes.

The visitors took time to find their feet and lacked the creative spark so often given to them in the past by a moment of inspiration from the retired Gareth Bale.

Only a gift from the hosts got Wales level before half-time as Nair Tiknizyan headed Connor Roberts' long throw into his own net.

Both teams threw bodies forward in the final stages with a draw little use for either side's chances of qualifying.

In the first of three Group I matches, Belarus beat minnows Andorra 1-0 at home, thanks to a late Denis Laptev goal.

Later, the Netherlands host Ireland and Gibraltar travel to France in Group B, while both automatic qualification spots in Group I are up for grabs with Switzerland welcoming Kosovo and Israel taking on Romania.

Related Topics

Israel Turkey France Fine Germany Andorra Yerevan Armenia Gibraltar Riga Lead Wales Ireland Belarus Romania Switzerland Croatia Latvia Netherlands Euro March National University From

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

7 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

7 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

9 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

9 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

10 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

10 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From World